Darien Community Association adapting to new environment, offers updates

Darien Community Association Darien Community Association Photo: Contributed Photo: Contributed Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Darien Community Association adapting to new environment, offers updates 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

In lieu of in-person programming, the DCA has been sharing online content and other at-home activities with its e-blast subscribers, to help keep people as occupied and engaged as possible in this challenging time.

Here are some updates on other aspects of the DCA mission and how they are adapting and responding in this new environment.

The mainstay of the DCA philanthropy is its college scholarship awards to Darien High School graduates. The grant process may look a little different this year — but whether online or in-person, the DCA’s commitment to supporting students in the community with need-based scholarships is steadfast.

Over the last two weeks, volunteers accelerated their spring cleanup so that the DCA bird sanctuary and nature trail was ready for the public to visit. The desire for (appropriately-distanced) outdoor activities has increased awareness and usage of the sanctuary in a totally unexpected way. This resource is the result given the investment of over over eight years to create and maintain the space: including volunteer time, DCA resources, and generous grant funding from The Darien Foundation.

The DCA Thrift Shop is closed, but online sales were already in progress. Visit the DCA Thrift Shop Facebook page for postings of boutique and other specialty items.

The DCA has been working with clients on rescheduling special events. Those interested in the DCA for a special event For those who are just starting to explore venues for a future special occasion, we offer an extensive virtual tour of the DCA Meadowlands estate on our website.

“Please take good care of your health. And the DCA staff, although working remotely, is here for you — let us know how we can help,” the DCA staff said in a press release.

More info: darien

dca.org or https://www

.facebook.com/DCA-

Thrift-Shop