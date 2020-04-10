Darien Chinese Americans donate $5,000 in medical supplies

Chiara Hu, a kindergardener at Ox Ridge School, created a thank you note for Stamford Hospital staff. Chiara Hu, a kindergardener at Ox Ridge School, created a thank you note for Stamford Hospital staff. Photo: Contributed / Photo: Contributed / Image 1 of / 15 Caption Close Darien Chinese Americans donate $5,000 in medical supplies 1 / 15 Back to Gallery

After learning Stamford Hospital is running on very thin supply of PPEs, Frank Hu a sixth grader at Middlesex Middle School, and his sisters, Chiara, a kindergartner, and Nevaeh, a second grader, both at Ox Ridge, wanted to help. The siblings wrote thank you notes and dropped off 2,000 pairs of medical gloves to Stamford Hospital.

“Free gloves were placed in front of our yard — the kids want to help anyone needed in our neighborhood and delivery personnel,” said their mom, Faye.

Nevaeh also wrote a poem:

You cough you sneeze,

Get fevers you wheeze,

Grandpas,grandmas stay at home,

Doctors, nurses brave to the bone,

After all this virus is bad,

but stay at home and wash your hands

A group of Chinese Americans in Darien, a 100-member group, also collected over $5,000 cash donation and various PPEs to donate to Tully health center, Darien EMS post 53 and Town Hall.

Darien’s Chinese Americans, a group of 100, also collected over $5,000 and various PPEs to donate to Tully health center, Darien EMS post 53 and Town Hall.