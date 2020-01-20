Darien Chamber to kick off 2020 with ‘first selectman at State of the Town’ breakfast

The Darien Chamber is holding a “State of Darien” with First Selectman Jayme Stevenson as breakfast speaker to launch the 2020 year for the DCC.

The event is Thursday, Jan. 23 from 7:30 to 9 a.m. with the speaker portion beginning at 8 a.m. The breakfast event will take place at Ten Twenty Post Oyster Bar and Bistro located at 1020 Post Road here in Darien.

Darien’s bicentennial celebrations are planned throughout this year. In addition to all this excitement, Darien is going through many changes and this is a perfect opportunity to learn more about the upcoming developments and improvements.

Stevenson is also chairman of the Western Connecticut Council of Governments and she will share her interesting perspective of the region.

This event is open to all who have an interest in Darien. The DCC would like to invite members, non-members, friends and neighbors to this event.

The Ten Twenty Post Restaurant is planning a delicious breakfast buffet with plenty of options to start your day! Cost of the breakfast is $35 in advance and $40 at the door. Register in advance at https://www.darienctchamber.com/community-event/dcc-breakfast-state-of-the-town-with-dariens-first-selectman/.