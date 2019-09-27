Darien Chamber to hold annual wine tasting benefit this month

Committee members include Al Tibbetts-Event, left, co-chairman, Teresa Jandziol-DCC, Susan Cator-DCC, Matt Cosgrove-BMW of Darien, Katrina O’Connor-Darien Arts Center and Kesti Aysseh-Depot Youth Center. Committee members include Al Tibbetts-Event, left, co-chairman, Teresa Jandziol-DCC, Susan Cator-DCC, Matt Cosgrove-BMW of Darien, Katrina O’Connor-Darien Arts Center and Kesti Aysseh-Depot Youth Center. Photo: Darien Chamber Of Commerce Photo: Darien Chamber Of Commerce Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Darien Chamber to hold annual wine tasting benefit this month 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Darien Chamber of Commerce will hold its 15th annual wine & food tasting & auction benefit on Thursday, Oct. 17, at BMW of Darien, 140 Ledge Road, Darien, from 6 to 9 p.m.

The Darien Chamber welcomes all in the greater Darien community to the event that will showcase gourmet foods and fine wines along with a silent auction. Over 50 wines will be offered to taste by Sipstirs of Darien. People can purchase various wines they enjoy that night at an advantageous price, plus a portion of the sale is donated to the non-profits.

Tastings of culinary delights will be offered by Chocolate Works, Fjord Fish Market, Louie’s Italian Restaurant, The Melting Pot, Palmer’s Darien, SCENA, SoNo Baking Company, and Whole Foods.

A silent auction will feature many special items from Chamber members and friends of the Darien Community. The silent auction will include a wide variety of items from Darien’s locally owned businesses. It will be available for on-line previewing and bidding beginning Oct. 7 on the DCC website at www.darienctchamber.com.

The Darien Chamber Fundraiser will benefit The Depot Youth Center, Darien Arts Center and the Darien Chamber charitable foundation college scholarship fund.

The Depot Teen Center is a nonprofit organization providing youth with a drug- and alcohol-free environment. The Darien Arts Center is devoted to inspiring the creative talents of people of all ages. The Darien Chamber Charitable Foundation supports four community-based college scholarships for deserving students.

Special thanks to the Vintner and Collector Sponsors that have signed on to support this event: Vintner Sponsors- Baywater Properties and Nassau Corporate Credit and Collector Sponsors- Hollow Tree Self Storage, People’s United Bank, Ruddy Builders, music sponsor is Neil Hauck Architects, tasting sponsor is Cheryl Williams.

“This Wine & Food Tasting Event is the perfect example of bringing our local business and retail community, restauranteurs, Darien non-profit organizations and area residents together to raise money to benefit our community”, says Susan Cator, president and executive director of the Darien Chamber of Commerce.

The Mission of the Darien Chamber of Commerce is to take a leadership role in promoting the business community and quality of life in Darien. Bankwell and Laurel Road Bank are Elite Sponsors and First County Bank is a Select Sponsor of the Darien Chamber of Commerce and support the Chamber in all its events throughout the year.

Advance tickets can be purchased online at the Darien Chamber for $65. Advance tickets are available until Tuesday, Oct. 15 at www.darienctchamber.com. Price at the door is $80. Parking is offered at Whole Foods in the rear of the lot.