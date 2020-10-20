Darien Chamber holds virtual auction fundraiser in November

The Darien Chamber of Commerce is holding a virtual auction fundraiser in November partly to raise money for their holiday lights fund. The Darien Chamber of Commerce is holding a virtual auction fundraiser in November partly to raise money for their holiday lights fund. Photo: Buster Dean Photo: Buster Dean Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Darien Chamber holds virtual auction fundraiser in November 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

DARIEN — Experience Darien, a virtual fundraising auction, will be held in November to promote town businesses. The auction will be managed by the Darien Chamber of Commerce to benefit the Darien Chamber charitable foundation, scholarship fund and holiday lights fund.

The auction will be from Nov. 12 to Nov. 18 and will be comprised of “experiences” to bring Darien’s local businesses to life.

Since 2007, the Darien Chamber of Commerce has worked to raise scholarship funds to be awarded to deserving students in our Darien community. Over the years. DCC through fundraising events and contributions from members,

DCCF has been able to increase the number of scholarship awards to students. The Darien Chamber Charitable Foundation raises the money each year for the holiday lights that adorn the lampposts during the holidays throughout Darien and Tilley Pond Park.

For more information, or to donate to the auction, visit the chamber website.