DARIEN — The Darien Chamber of Commerce has announced its 2020 awards for volunteer of the year, business of the year and employee of the year.

The awardees were honored at the annual meeting with awards and holiday cheer via Zoom on Dec. 15.

Some attendees enjoyed a holiday cheer package composed of an appetizer from Michael Joseph’s Fine foods catering, a half bottle of prosecco from Sipstirs and a mini poinsettia from Nielsen’s Florist.

The chamber celebrated its annual award recipients during the meeting, with each receiving a Proclamation from First Selectman Jayme Stevenson.

The volunteer of the year was awarded to Erica Jensen and Corrie Belardinelli of Helen Ainson.

For over 12, years they have volunteered their time to help organize Darien Sidewalk Sales & Family Fun Days. They have done everything from promote and secure sponsorships, mentored new retailers, to recruiting their family members to help with the car show, and place signs around town.

Belardinelli has taken on additional leadership responsibilities and volunteered to serve as a Board of Director on the full board in 2020 and will continue in 2021. Their dedication to the Chamber of Commerce, Sidewalk Sales and promotion of Darien has helped put Darien “on the map” as a shopping destination, which assists all other local businesses.

The Business of the Year was awarded to Sipstirs. Accepting the award at the event was David Wagner, owner of Sipstirs.Wagner currently serves as the vice chairman on the executive Board of Directors in 2020 and will continue in 2021. Sipstirs has forged strong relationships with other businesses in town to elevate all of Darien’s small businesses, providing support and collaboration during this difficult year. Sipstirs continues to actively volunteer their time and spirits to Darien Chamber events.

Sipstirs has taken a leadership position in promoting the Darien Business Community and the quality of life in Darien.

The Employee of the Year award is given to an employee of a chamber member who has been nominated for exemplary service to the business for which he or she works.

It is based on the qualities of delivering excellent customer service, loyalty and trust and is given in memory of Stephen F. Zangrillo, founder of the Darien Sport Shop who built his business based on these attributes.

This year, the Darien Chamber of Commerce awarded three employees who have shown above and beyond their call of duty during the pandemic.

Lisa Elwell of Baywater Properties earned an employee of the year award.

Elwell has helped coordinate so many of the Baywater initiatives during the pandemic, including the most recent collaboration between The Corbin District and the Darien Chamber of Commerce, the Darien Together program to support shopping locally this holiday season.

“She continually works hard to bring people together among our retailers and residents to downtown to support local restaurants and retailers. Lisa brings a great attitude to everything that she does, is totally committed to Darien and to supporting local business,” the chamber said.

The second employee of the year was awarded to Jane Matthews of At Home in Darien. Matthews has been amazing in assisting senior citizens, the most vulnerable population during the pandemic. Matthews provides safe and reliable transportation and has gone above and beyond during the COVID-19 crisis, the chamber announcement said. She has taken on important assignments such as shopping and delivering of groceries, prescriptions, and assistive items, and other helpful tasks in order to keep seniors safe at home.

The third employee of the year was awarded to Tony Mica of Palmer’s Market. Tony has done an outstanding job during COVID-19. He worked tirelessly 60-80-hour weeks since the pandemic hit, procuring products for the shelves which has been extremely challenging and time consuming, the chamber said.

Honorary awards were also given to three residents of Darien. Sophie Curtis was awarded for starting the Rescue Main Street movement during the pandemic along with her siblings, Ben, Will and Grace. While only a freshman at Darien High at the time, she started a gift certificate “swap” program to support local Darien businesses, raising over $11,000 that went directly back into our local businesses.

Not only was her gift certificate “swap” a success for local businesses, her efforts also allowed $1,400 to be donated to Darien’s Human Services department to aid those in need of assistance. Sophie and her family’s dedication to Darien small businesses and entrepreneurship should be celebrated and praised. The Darien Chamber of Commerce and the Town of Darien are thankful for her perseverance and commitment to our businesses.

Yakov and Rebecca Gorodnitsky were awarded for their dedication to providing PPE to local healthcare first responders in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic when it was most needed. In addition, they selflessly donated to over 80 different locations, including the Darien Chamber of Commerce, to distribute to our members without access or the means to obtain PPE once they were able to open back up in Phase 1.

The DCC is sponsored by Elite Sponsors, Bankwell and DR Bank, and Select Sponsor, First County Bank, throughout the year.