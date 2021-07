DARIEN — The Darien Chamber of Commerce has announced the recipients of its 2021 Scholarship Award.

Each year, the Chamber raises money through donations and events in the community. This year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the fundraising event was not held, but chamber officials said member contributions guaranteed the scholarships would be awarded again this year.

“We were also very fortunate to have a very supportive member, Leary’s Liquor Cabinet, who made a contribution towards the fund,” the chamber stated in its release. “They placed a donation jar at their cash register for the months of April and May to collect loose change contributions from their customers. Leary’s then matched the contribution (and added some more) and donated $1,000 towards this year’s scholarship fund.”

The Darien Chamber of Commerce Scholarship is awarded to the child of a Darien Chamber of Commerce member or the child of an employee of a Darien Chamber member. The Chamber’s Scholarship Committee selected the winners based on academic excellence and their involvement in the Darien community.

Shea Ehrhard from Darien High School Class of 2021 was awarded the STEM scholarship. Throughout high school, Ehrhard did horseback riding, was a member of Darien EMS Post 53, played in the high school band and participated in multiple school clubs. She will be attending Clemson University in the fall and plans to study environmental science and conservation.

Caroline Blum from the Westhill High School Class of 2021 graduated with honors from the Stamford school and was awarded the General scholarship. Blum’s mother is the executive director of At Home In Darien, where she just finished her internship. Blum plans to continue helping Darien’s senior citizens by working at the non-profit organization this summer. She will be attending Skidmore College in the fall to study art.

This year, the Darien High School Scholarship was awarded to Ethan Drake, Riley Kunetz, Emily Mendez and Isabella Wilkinson. The recipients were selected by the high school’s Scholarship committee.