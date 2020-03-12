Darien Chamber announces Chowder Challenge winners

The Darien Chamber has announced the winners of the “Chowder Challenge” event held on Feb. 27 at the DEANE, Inc. Rooms Everlasting showroom. Everyone networked, tasted chowders, voted and enjoyed themselves, the announcement said.

Seven different chowder recipes were sampled which varied from a Rhode Island Clear Broth Chowder, Chicken Corn Chowder to Gluten-Free Chicken Chowder. Attendees voted for their favorite chowder for the “People’s Choice Award.”

The winners were first place: Kyle King-Sipstirs (Rhode Island Clear Broth Chowder); second place: Joint chef effort with Gregg Soltesz, Noble House Media Group & Pamela Kushner-HonorBound Foundation (3B Chowder) and third place: Mackenzie McMahon-Osteostrong (Gluten Free Bow Chicka Chow Chowder). Honorable mentions were given to Scott and Nina Ackerman-Club Pilates (Club Pilates Core(n) Chowder), Becky Gallucci and Sara Philpott-Atria Senior Living (Atria Awesome Clam Chowder), Erica Jensen-Helen Ainson (Chowder for a Crowd), Carl Trautmann-Darien Neighbors and Irene Trautmann-William Pitt Sotheby’s (Carl and Renie’s Original Family Seafood Bisque Chowda) and SoNo Baking Company & Café, which catered their assortment of hors d’oeuvres to accompany the chowder tasting.

Bankwell donated the tasting cups and each attendee received a large wooden spoon for cooking at home. Atria contributed wines to accompany the tasting and Osteostrong treated the group to Two Roads craft beer that is based in neighboring Stamford.

To see the various recipes: go to www.darienct

chamber.com/blog where they are in pdf format for printing and trying yourself.

The mission of the Darien Chamber is to take a leadership role in promoting the business community and to work to improve the quality of life in town. The DCC is sponsored by elite sponsors Bankwell and DR Bank and select sponsor, First County Bank, throughout the year.