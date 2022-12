This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

After two years of planning via Zoom, Darien High School's Class of 1971 celebrated its 50th+1 weekend reunion Oct. 14-16 at the Country Club of Darien. Activities included yoga at Weed Beach, a town-wide bike ride and dinner with dancing with music provided by DJ Anthony Radice.

More than 110 classmates, spouses and significant others returned for a the event, traveling from California, Vermont, Florida, Iowa, Pennsylvania, Texas, North Carolina, Massachusetts, Tennessee, Wisconsin, New Mexico, Maine, Colorado, New Hampshire, Maryland, Indiana, Ohio, Minnesota, Illinois, New York, South Carolina, New Jersey, Kentucky, District of Columbia, Arizona. The state with the most attendees, unsurprisingly, was Connecticut, with 51.

Darien resident earns top architecture award

Darien resident Charles Hilton of Charles Hilton Architects was awarded the Connecticut Chapter of the American Institute of Architects 2022 Alice Washburn Award for Excellence in the design of a New England shingle-style residence in Riverside.

The award was presented at the annual awards gala Nov. 15 at The Grand Oak Villa in Oakdale that drew more than 350 attendees.

The Alice Washburn Awards are named for the distinguished Connecticut designer and builder of the 1920s. The program acknowledges excellence in traditional residential design through the adaptation of tradition to address 21st century needs.

The project also received a special commendation for its many green and sustainable features. In awarding this year's prize the jury commented, "Authenticity is front and center in the architectural style and details of this design. The high quality of workmanship and the inclusion of new technologies to further sustainability are notably impactful. The details are amazing on the interior and exterior. A beautiful achievement!"

This year's AIA winning projects which were selected from a total of 197 submissions. The firm was also recognized with a Merit award in the Additions and Renovations category with a Commendation for Interior Design for a mid-country Greenwich residence designed in collaboration with Miles Redd of Redd Kaihoi of New York.

The firm's associate partner David Newcomb was honored on his 25th anniversary.

Registration open for Darien Arts Center classes

Registration is open for Darien Arts Center winter and spring classes for dance, visual arts, martial arts and music. Winter/Spring classes begin in January. To register for classes, visit darienarts.org or call 203-655-8683.

The DAC, 2 Renshaw Road, has several new classes and workshops, particularly of interest for adults in the community. Offerings for adults include an Acrylic Pours, Sip and Pour Workshop (BYOB), an Introduction to Watercolor Painting and a Colored Pencil: Botanicals class. For kids they have added a class to learn about the masters called Creations!

Winter overnight parking ban

Darien Police are reminding residents that parking on public roads between 2 and 6 a.m. is prohibited. The prohibition, which took effect Dec. 1, is so the town will be able to clear the streets of snow during the winter.

Santa and workshops at the Museum of Darien

The Museum of Darien, 45 Old King’s Highway, is hosting several holiday activities in December beginning with a Boxwood Tree Trimming Workshop for adults on Wednesday.

The workshop will be held at 7 p.m. Participants will decorate their own tabletop centerpiece using contemporary and vintage trimmings. Cost for the workshop is $65.

More family holiday events take place on Saturday and include Santa and The Silhouette Lady. Hours for silhouettes are from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 203-984-1798 for an in-person appointment or order online at thesilhouettelady.com. Cost is $30 per sitting and framing is additional. Pictures with Santa at the museum’s colonial hearth will run from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Donations are suggested and no appointment is necessary. The Dollhouse Display is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and includes dollhouses that have been donated to the museum, including the museum’s own custom designed saltbox dollhouse. Ordering saltbox dollhouses will begin on Saturday for pick up before Christmas.

A “Kids Holiday CraftLab” takes place Dec. 14 for ages 6-12 and includes ornament making and holiday refreshments. Fee is $35. Register for the Boxwood Tree Trimming Workshop or the Kids CraftLab by visiting museumofdarien.org or calling 203-655-9233. Museum visiting hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays. Admission is $5.