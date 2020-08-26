Darien COVID survivor’s plasma donation could help thousands

She was hoping to save one life, but now the plasma being donated by Darien’s Kristina Gregory could possibly help protect thousands.

Gregory contracted the coronavirus in March and she still has not entirely recovered her senses of smell and taste. Since she tested positive for antibodies, Gregory’s goal with donating her plasma was to help one person recover from the illness that she described as absolute agony. After donating at Mount Sinai, Gregory is even more motivated to contribute now that she knows her plasma will go toward a treatment or vaccine research.

In March, Gregory, 51, was one of the first Connecticut residents to speak about her agonizing battle with coronavirus. Gregory is a healthy, physically fit woman, but she said the virus “leveled me.” She was sick for more than a week and in “absolute agony.”

In March, Gregory said she already registered with Mount Sinai and the Red Cross to donate antibodies to help others suffering from the virus.

She was originally tested at Mount Sinai in early May and was told she was ready.

Some Tips The last time Gregory donated, she got lots of questions about it following the story. Here are some tips: You must be between 18 and 65 and fill out the pre-screening questionnaire to donate. SinaiPlasmaDonation@mountsinai.org or visit www.mountsinai.org/about/covid19/convalescent-plasma-program. Eat a full meal before donating. Expect to have a physical for your first appointment. Expect lots of paperwork for the first time. It gets easier with follow up appointments. Know that parking is validated. Expect some recovery time following your appointment.

Gregory said she always knew as “soon as I was starting to get better, I’m going to donate.”

“There are some people still so sick in the hospital for a long period of time,” Gregory said, and added that she’d seen evidence that donated plasma had really promising results.

Gregory said this is especially important given many people are concerned about the “next wave” of cases.

On June 1, she made her first donation at Norwalk Hospital.

“The staff made it very easy. They kept thanking me and saying they appreciated my generosity. I couldn’t have been thanked more. It was super special, and it made me feel I was validated,” Gregory said.

Mount Sinai

On Aug. 17, Gregory donated plasma at Mount Sinai. She said it was more involved than at Norwalk Hospital, but much like at Norwalk, Gregory said the staff and experience made her feel very appreciated.

While it is less convenient than Norwalk, those who arrive at Mount Sinai in New York City for plasma donation are offered special parking and now, are even paid for their efforts. Though Gregory said the money was not her motivation, first-time donors get paid $150, with an additional $50 each time they return.

According to its website, a Plasma Collection Center has been established at Mount Sinai Hospital to advance the development of a therapeutic for treatment or prevention of COVID-19. The center will collect plasma rich in COVID-19 antibodies from individuals who have recovered from COVID-19. The plasma will be purified into hyperimmune globulin, which will be used in clinical research trials at Mount Sinai and elsewhere to test its ability to potentially help prevent and treat COVID-19.

Gregory was given a temperature check, along with “tons of paperwork,” and this time, a full physical, including taking down her weight, blood pressure, cognitive check, and even whether her eyes were moving in the same direction.

The entire first visit took four and a half hours, including the donation. For those who are interested, Gregory, who is physically active and fit, highly recommends eating a good meal before donating. She said the process knocked her out physically both after and the next day.

“I’m not a big blood donor as my type isn’t in high demand. I didn’t realize it was going to take such a toll on me,” she said.

The future

Gregory said there are so many unknowns still about the coronavirus — she’s still not sure she’s prevented from getting diagnosed with it again, despite the antibodies. And after what she want through, she doesn’t want it to happen again to herself or anyone else.

On March 16, Gregory developed a low-grade fever, and felt chills and sweats. She went to the Stamford Hospital emergency center and was tested for COVID-19. Her test results took over 10 days to come back.

“I don’t know where I got it or how I caught it,” she said.

For several days, her symptoms remained similar.

“I slept a lot — 18 hours a day,” she said. She, along with her family, forced herself to eat to consume needed calories for strength. Gregory’s symptoms included tightness in her chest but she — who has no history of respiratory issues — was not plagued by the bad cough others have experienced.

On March 21, Gregory lost her senses of smell and taste. She was quarantined from her husband and sons, Nathan, 12 and Peter, 14, until the end of March.

“I’m a very, very healthy person and I got absolutely leveled by this disease,” she said at the time.

The wife and mother of a Darien middle schooler and high schooler has been an active volunteer in town — she served as a communications liaison parent for Royle School, and worked with Opus for Person-to-Person and the YWCA Darien/Norwalk. She works for Brown Thayer Shedd Insurance Agency.

As the new school year starts, Gregory is also concerned with the mental impact of the fear and uncertainty, as well as the isolation for children who haven’t been in school for months.

“I’m a huge proponent of seeing a therapist. I think that’s just part of managing your health. I just feel like this virus puts people into disarray and limbo. I’m more concerned about peoples’ well-being than the actual virus,” she said.

All of these components are why Gregory says while traveling to Mount Sinai isn’t the most convenient, she absolutely intends to continue to donate — once a week — because this research is so important.

“My plasma isn’t going toward a specific patient. They are taking hundreds of donations and accumulating them, blending them and then extracting them to be used as a study toward an antidote,” she said.

“Hopefully, that means there’s a light at the end of the tunnel. That is huge,” Gregory said.

“It isn’t around the corner, but it isn’t a huge sacrifice,” she said. “It’s for the greater good.”