Darien Boy Scouts attend 24th World Jamboree

Will Morgan, left, and Frank Pirone at the World Scout Jamboree

Darien Boy Scouts Will Morgan and Frank Pirone from Troop 35 attended the World Scout Jamboree at The Summit Bechtel Reserve in West Virginia from July 22 to August 2, 2019. It is the first time the World Scout Jamboree has been held in America since 1967. The hosting duties were split between the Boy Scouts of America, Scouts Canada, and Asociación de Scouts de México. The theme was “Unlock a New World,” encouraging the Scouts to unlock new adventures, new cultures, and new friendships.

Will, a Life Scout, and Frank, a Star Scout, were the sole representatives from Darien Scouting. They were part of a new Troop 110 which was formed by the Connecticut Yankee Council’s Powahay District exclusively for the event and had over 40 scouts from dozens of different troops throughout Connecticut.

The World Scout Jamboree is an educational event that brings together the world’s young people to promote peace and mutual understanding and to develop leadership and life skills.The Jamboree highlighted the Scouting traditions of conservation and outdoorsmanship while emphasizing leadership development and global citizenship. Each day, participants spent time doing activities including hiking, zip-lining, whitewater rafting, mountain biking, camping, playing sports, and getting to know many of the over 40,000 Scouts from more than 125 countries. It was a great opportunity to learn about different cultures while also realizing how much they all have in common.

Darien Scouting has programs for boys and girls grades K-12. To learn more about Darien Scouting, visit www.darienscouts.org or contact darienscouts@gmail.com .