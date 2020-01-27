Darien Boy Scout Troop 53 celebrates three Eagles

Troop 53 be gins the ceremony with new Eagle Scout and Senior Patrol Leader Maximus Racanelli (at podium) leading Scouts from Troops 53 and 219 in the Scout Oath and Scout Law.

On Jan. 4, Darien Boy Scout Troop 53 held an Eagle Court of Honor to celebrate three Scouts who have earned the prestigious rank of Eagle Scout: Sean Huffert, Nicholas Liu, and Maximus Racinelli.

Nicholas Liu joined Cub Scouts Pack 56 in first grade. His favorite events included the cake bake, pumpkin carving competition, and Pinewood Derby. He earned his Arrow of Light in fifth grade before crossing over into Boy Scout Troop 53. Nicholas credits Boy Scouts for giving him confidence in his own abilities by pushing him beyond his preconceived limits, both physically and mentally, to participate in a variety of fun and challenging outdoor activities including numerous camping, hiking, biking, and summer camp experiences. He tackled the Northern Tier high adventure kayaking trip in 2017, and is looking forward to another high adventure hiking trip to Philmont in 2020. Nicholas held leadership positions in Troop 53 as a Den Chief, Patrol Leader, and Assistant Senior Patrol Leader. He was Troop 53’s first recipient of the Jamie Swiggart award recognizing his humility, patience, and quiet leadership, and his role as a mentor to younger Scouts. Outside of Scouting, Nicholas is a member of DHS Cross Country, Indoor Track, and Track & Field teams, Math Team, Quiz Bowl, and Pop String Orchestra. He plays cello and occasionally composes music, having participated in the DHS Young Composers competition for 2 years. Nicholas also has a love of plants and nature and is an active member of the DHS Garden Club. His Eagle Scout Service Project was to create a Conservation Garden at Brendan’s Meadow on Nearwater Lane for the Darien Land Trust, which he continues to maintain. Nicholas is considering pursuing a college education in environmental science and alternative energy.

Maximus Racanelli joined Scouting in first grade, participating in Cub Scouts Packs 55 and 155, and enjoying activities such as Pinewood Derby, Raingutter Regatta, campouts, and Hoyt field days. He earned the Webelos Super Achiever Award and the Arrow of Light before crossing over to Troop 53 in fifth grade. Maximus is an active participant in the troop’s regular meetings and activities. He enjoys adventure-oriented hikes and canoe trips, as well as weekend campouts, pizza nights, Scout recruiting events, and outreach programs. Maximus is also enthusiastic about community service, taking part in food drives for Person-to-Person, the annual placement of American flags and wreaths on veterans’ graves, the Darien Memorial Day parade, and the annual Darien Scout tag sale. Maximus is currently the Senior Patrol Leader of Troop 53 and has held many leadership positions along the way including Den Chief, Patrol Leader, Troop Guide, and Assistant Senior Patrol Leader. He has been a member of BSA STEM Venture Crew 353 for four years and currently serves as its Treasurer. For his Eagle Scout Service Project, Maximus created “insect hotels” for the DCA Bird Sanctuary, combining his love of nature and his engineering skills. Outside of Scouting, Maximus is an avid baseball player and has played on numerous district and travel teams, including several championship teams, as well as DHS Varsity, JV and Freshmen baseball teams. Maximus has learned a lot about who he wants to be as a person and as a member of a larger community through Scouting and believes the Scout Oath, Law, Slogan and Motto are not just words you memorize, but values you live by.

Sean Huffert joined Scouting in first grade, where a favorite activity was the annual Pinewood Derby. Sean crossed over to Boy Scout Troop 53 in fifth grade, and has enjoyed the troop’s many outdoor adventures including campouts, water weekends, and the Martha’s Vineyard bike trip which involved over 50 miles of biking around the island. For his Eagle Scout Service Project, Sean constructed erosion barriers at the Audubon Nature Sanctuary in Greenwich. Outside of Scouting, Sean is active in the community and at school. Sean has been inducted in the National Honor Society, National English Honor Society, and Mu Alpha Theta Math Honor Society. He is a National Merit Semi-Finalist, serves as Vice President of the DHS Model United Nations, and competes on the DHS Squash Team. Sean is also active in DHS DECA business club, where he achieved third place in the DECA Connecticut State Competition and qualified for the DECA International Career Development Conference. Sean has found value in all his merit badges, particularly the First Aid Merit Badge, which inspired him to become a nationally certified EMT, He now volunteers as an EMT for Westport EMS. Sean plans to continue to be involved in Scouts, maintaining the traditions of honor, leadership, and learning that Boy Scouts fosters.

