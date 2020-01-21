Darien Boy Scout Troop 35 names four Eagles

The Eagle Court of Honor — Former Scoutmaster Robert Cohen, current Scoutmaster Michael Towell, Tavo Reynoso, Eagle Scouts Alejandro Ross, Jack Holly, Alex Gu, and Quinlan Daly, former Scoutmasters Chris Hagen, Pat Gentile, Santo Golino, and Kevin Granath.

On Jan. 4, Darien Boy Scout Troop 35 held an Eagle Court of Honor to celebrate four Scouts who have earned the prestigious rank of Eagle Scout: Quinlan Daly, Alex Gu, Jack Holly, and Alejandro Ross.

The Eagle rank requires years of commitment to Scouting and community service, requiring Scouts to earn 21 merit badges in fields ranging from outdoor skills to citizenship to personal management, and culminating in leading a large community service project. In addition to the Scouting community, family, and friends, both ceremonies were attended by State Senator Bob Duff, State Representative Terrie Wood, and Darien First Selectman Jayme Stevenson.

Quinlan Daly

Quinlan Daly joined Cub Scout Pack 161 in first grade where he enjoyed cake bakes, overnights, and especially constructing race cars for the Pinewood Derby. As a Cub Scout, he earned the Arrow of Light, Super Achiever Award, Parvuli Dei religious emblem, and International Catholic Awareness medallion before crossing over to Boy Scout Troop 35 in fifth grade. He has been an active participant in the Troop serving in leadership positions as Den Chief, Patrol Leader, Quartermaster, and Chaplain’s Aide, and earning multiple religious emblems and medallions. He also is a member of Stem Venture Crew 353, where he helps develop and teach STEM-related actives to underserved youth. In 2018, Quin participated in a high-adventure hike through Colorado’s Collegiate Peaks, which required him to be resourceful and adapt quickly when original plans to participate in the Philmont high-adventure trip were cancelled due to fires. Quin is a former competitive alpine skier where he represented the USA at the U14 Canadian-American Championships. He is currently a competitive rower for Maritime Rowing Club in Norwalk, and he and his rowing partner hold the record for being the youngest rowers ever (14) at the Head of the Charles Regatta. He is also an avid sailor. For his Eagle Scout Service Project, Quinlan built storage racks for the Darien Junior Sailing Program at Weed Beach. He looks forward to using the outdoor skills, the appreciation for nature, and the leadership skills that he has learned in Scouting as a base for building his future.

Alexander Gu

Alexander Gu tagged along on Troop 35 activities with older brother Jeff, also an Eagle Scout, until he was able to join the troop himself at age 11. In addition to earning merit badges and participating in outdoor activities such as Camporees, Appalachian Trail hikes, biking Martha’s Vineyard, and Sequassen summer camp, Alex enjoyed learning leadership skills in roles such as Patrol Leader, Assistant Senior Patrol Leader, Historian and Troop Webmaster. He has been dedicated to community service as well, organizing Brown Bag dinners for underprivileged youth, leaf raking, holiday gift drives, and a coat drive. Alex is also a member of STEM Venture Crew 353 where he develops and teaches children hands-on STEM activities. Outside of Scouting, Alex is a member of the National Honor Society and has won multiple academic honors. He is also an accomplished competitive golfer, and the co-captain and MVP of the Darien High School Golf Team. In 2019, Alex won both the State Junior Open and the Junior PGA Championship. For his Eagle Scout Service Project, Alex combined his engineering skills and his passion for golf to build a portable mini-golf course for the Norwalk Library to be used for fundraising and events. After planning and constructing the course, Alex ran a two-day event at the library where he taught over 250 children how to play. Alex is a senior at DHS and will be joining the Dartmouth College men’s golf team in the fall.

Alejandro Ross

Alejandro Ross started Cub Scouts in second grade in Stamford. He earned the Super Achiever Award and Arrow of Light before crossing over to Boy Scouts in sixth grade and joining Darien’s Troop 35. He was an active participant in the troop, enjoying outdoor activities such as river rafting, hiking the Appalachian Trail, and canoeing at Camp Sequassen summer camp, and held multiple leadership positions including Troop Guide, Assistant Patrol Leader, Patrol Leader, Assistant Senior Patrol Leader, and Senior Patrol Leader. Outside of Scouting, Alejandro’s passions include music, astronomy, and his second home country, Spain. He is an accomplished musician, studying guitar at the Suzuki School in Norwalk and Mannes Prep music conservatory in NYC, and playing drums for the Stamford High School Marching Band. Alejandro is a 2019 graduate of Stamford High School where he was a member of the National Honor Society, Tri-M Music Honor Society, and a national AP scholar. In his junior year, he participated in NASA’s Student Spaceflight Experiment Program (SSEP) where students developed and sent an experiment to the International Space Station for the astronauts to complete. He is currently a freshman at Johns Hopkins University where he was conferred with the Woodrow Wilson Undergraduate Research Fellowship which he plans to use to continue work started with the SSEP. For his Eagle Scout Service Project, Alejandro refurbished two inner courtyards at Stamford High School that had been unused and in disarray for years, and now serve as attractive and functional outdoor space for students and teachers alike.

Jack Holly

Jack Holly joined Cub Scout Pack 161 in first grade where he enjoyed the many overnight trips and was introduced to his favorite outdoor activities, archery and shooting. He earned the Super Achiever Award and Arrow of Light before crossing over to Troop 35 in fifth grade. Jack has been an active member of Troop 35 for 7 years, eagerly participating in camping and hiking trips, and especially “road trips” to West Point, US Naval Academy, Martha’s Vineyard, Gettysburg, Fort McHenry, and Plymouth. The annual highlight for Jack has been attending Sequassen summer camp every year where he was able to continue building his archery and shooting skills. During the summer of 2017, Jack also led a crew of 8 scouts and 3 adults on the challenging 100+ mile, 12 day Philmont high-adventure hiking trek. Jack is also a member of STEM Venture Crew 353 where he has enjoyed developing and teaching STEM activities to younger Scouts and children in neighboring communities. Outside of Scouting, Jack is a strong scholar and athlete. He is the starting forward for the DHS Varsity Soccer team, Indoor and Outdoor track teams, mostly recently helped to lead his 4x400 relay team to a 1st place finish at the State Championship. For his Eagle Scout Service Project, Jack helped to repair and refurbish the Pavilion area outside of the VFW Association building. Jack is a senior at DHS and plans to study engineering and big data analysis in college.

