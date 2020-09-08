Darien Book Aid helping children during pandemic

Whenever Peggy Twitchell, vice president of Darien Book Aid, hears about children having to stay home from school due to the pandemic and having no learning resources, she feels the need to help.

That’s why she said she’s very happy that, after many months of being closed, Darien Book Aid is now open once again — on a limited basis.

Darien Book Aid is a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization founded in 1949 that provides books free of charge to those in developing areas of the world, as well as nonprofits in need within the United States.

All money donated to goes towards shipping out the books.

“We want the books to go to classrooms and libraries and places where children need them,” said Twitchell, a New Canaan resident. “We don’t want an interruption in that. We want to keep going out and reaching as many kids as possible.”

“Global pandemic or not, kids need to learn and read,” Twitchell added.

Coming back

“We closed down our workshop [at 1926 Post Road], in mid-March, at the beginning of the pandemic,” Twitchell said.

While some of the volunteers on the marketing and publicity side of the business continued to work from home, the rest of the organization shut down.

“Everyone was eager to come back,” added Twitchell, who has volunteered for Darien Book Aid for six years.

Since reopening, the organization has already shipped books to places in such countries as Argentina, Armenia, Egypt, Ghana, Indonesia, Kenya, Morocco, Nigeria, Philippines, Tanzania, Uganda, Uzbekistan, and Zambia.

Additionally, it has donated books closer to home — six boxes of English Language Learning (ELL) books were sent to Building One Community, a nonprofit organization in Stamford that provides services to immigrants from all over the world.

“The donation enabled students and teachers to all work from the same book when they meet together online for English class,” Twitchell said.

Book requests

As part of Darien Book Aid’s reopening plan, it is now accepting large donations, by appointment only. Ninety percent of books it’s currently sending out are children’s books.

“We get requests from schools, libraries, community centers, and universities around the world for special types of books — those requests have kept coming in throughout the pandemic,” Twitchell said.

Darien Book Aid hand selects its supply of books based on what the institution is looking for, and mails them out.

No Peace Corps volunteers

In the past, Darien Book Aid received specific book requests from Peace Corps volunteers, who would recommend those in the communities they serve who are in need of books.

However, due to the pandemic, all Peace Corps volunteers were recalled back to the United States in March — and haven’t returned.

“That part of what we do has stopped temporarily,” Twitchell said. “We don’t know when the Peace Corps will come back.”

Safety guidelines, donations

In accordance with State of Connecticut guidelines, Darien Book Aid has incorporated safety measures against COVID-19. These include scheduled shifts for up to three people at a time, mandatory face masks for all, extra sanitizing, and use of latex gloves.

This summer, high school volunteers organized book drives and took the books they received to Darien Book Aid. The books will be donated to communities with readers who don’t have access to English books at their reading level.

“They brought in great quality books that they collected in their communities,” said Twitchell, referring to the high school volunteers.

Additionally, Darien Book Aid recently had a donation from the Rowayton Library in Norwalk, and “a few bigger donations of good quality children’s books from the community, as well,” she said.

Darien Book Aid also supplies books to its partner organization, Books for Everyone.

Shipping issues

Not all countries have shipping systems operating now because of COVID.

Additionally, she said it gets expensive to ship books because there are fewer transportation avenues right now.

“The mail service we work with is charging a 20 percent surcharge on the shipping cost,” she said.

Currently, Darien Book Aid has about 60 outstanding book requests from schools and other organizations around the world — boxes the volunteers have not yet packed or shipped.

Increasing literacy

Twitchell said she volunteers at Darien Book Aid because literacy and education have always been important to her.

As a teenager, she lived in Southern Africa, where her father was a U.S. foreign service officer in Zimbabwe and Zambia. It was there where she “became very aware of the lack of resources in many communities. Many kids with a strong drive to learn did not necessarily have the materials they needed in order to achieve their educational goals. Darien Book Aid helps to fill the gap by providing books to communities around the world that lack these resources,” she said.

Twitchell continued: “Our hand-selected book donations help to increase literacy, enhance knowledge, and improve English language fluency. They also instill in many recipients a love of reading. Since the books are received by schools, libraries and other institutions, each book has many readers during its lifetime. In this way, Darien Book Aid has impacted countless people around the world.”

