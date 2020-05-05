Darien Boat Club holds launch, has new rules and procedures

Darien Boat Club opened last Saturday. Darien Boat Club opened last Saturday. Photo: Contributed Photo: Contributed Image 1 of / 6 Caption Close Darien Boat Club holds launch, has new rules and procedures 1 / 6 Back to Gallery

Darien Boat Club’s boat launching event took place this Saturday and Sunday. First Selectman Jayme Stevenson allowed a special window for the parking lot at Pear Tree Point Beach to be open for the boat launch, but was not be open to the general public. Stevenson also attended the event to show her support for the Darien Boat Club.

That restriction on vehicular traffic in the lot will be lifted Thursday.

Darien Boat Club’s public relations chairman Derek Stone shared that a number of safety procedures were in place to comply with local and national guidelines for social distancing. He said, “We’ve got an online sign up sheet that’s available for slip holders, sign up for launching their boat, and those will be spaced out appropriately.”

“In addition, we’ve got all the Darien Boat Club board members who will be down at the launching site and help expedite the actual launching of all the boats to keep it moving and make sure people are complying with the regulations we put in place. It’s all about launching boats and getting them into the water efficiently,” Stone said.

Rob Komminsk, Darien Boat Club commodore, clarified that the boat club itself is not opening, but they are running a process to support some members and people in town who need to launch boats.

Komminsk said, “This is a way to facilitate boat launching while the beach remains closed to vehicles. So working with the First Selectman Jayme Stevenson and the Parks and Recreation Committee to come up with some rules to help members launch their boats.”

He added, “There will be a whole process of how people get to the lot, how many per hour so we can manage the logistics of it, which we don’t normally do. We’ll also be helping to facilitate social distancing, that can help with the work flow so people don’t sail at once.”

Some of the new rules are that all members and guests are required to follow state and local safety guidelines while at the club. Physical distancing will be strictly enforced to maintain a distance of 6 feet between individuals, members are responsible for their own sanitizing procedures, and consistent with current government regulations, members, staff and guests should wear face masks when on club premises when social distancing is not possible.

Other rules include that the deck will remain closed until officially opened by the DBC Board, which may extend beyond when the club opens the docks for boat access. Launch operation rules include that the launch will only to take passengers to a single boat for each round-trip. I.e. the launch will need to return to the dock after each drop off/pick up to take on new passengers. In addition, a maximum of two people per boat will be allowed on the launch for any trip to maintain social distancing.

New use of deck rules include that when members are walking on the docks, to please respect fellow members and allow adequate space for social distancing particularly when passing. Fueling procedures will also include that DBC Members will still pump their own gas, but must have gloves. Gloves are the responsibility of the member to provide.

The full set new rules and procedures can be found on darienboatclub.org.