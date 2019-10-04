https://www.darientimes.com/news/article/Darien-Board-of-Finance-Taylor-Carter-14491843.php
Darien Board of Finance: Taylor Carter
Taylor Carter
Republican
Board of Finance
Darien
42
No
n/a job
Green Mountain Valley School
University of Vermont
The most important issue in this election: The adoption of fiscally responsible budgets.
Other issues: Increasing transparency in spending and budgeting practices.
Family: Married to Matt, our children are Graham (10), Evie (8), Reiss (6) and Quen (4).
Previous elected offices, community group affiliations:Member of the Darien RTM (2016-Present), Vice Chair of Finance & Budget Committee. Darien RTC member (2017-Present). CT GOP State Central Representative, 25th District (2017-Present).
View Comments