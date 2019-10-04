Darien Board of Finance: Taylor Carter

Taylor Carter

Republican

Board of Finance

Darien

42

No

n/a job

Green Mountain Valley School

University of Vermont

The most important issue in this election: The adoption of fiscally responsible budgets.

Other issues: Increasing transparency in spending and budgeting practices.

Family: Married to Matt, our children are Graham (10), Evie (8), Reiss (6) and Quen (4).

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations:Member of the Darien RTM (2016-Present), Vice Chair of Finance & Budget Committee. Darien RTC member (2017-Present). CT GOP State Central Representative, 25th District (2017-Present).