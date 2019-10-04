Darien Board of Finance: Dan Bumgardner

Board of Ed Chairman Tara Ochman, left, Dan Bumgardner, for Board of Finance, and Sarah Neumann and David Martin for Board of Selectmen are Darien Democrats' candidates for November 2019.

Dan Bumgardner

Democrat

Board of Finance

Darien

62

Not incumbent

Retired

Painesville (Ohio) Harvey

Bowling Green

Northwestern / Kellogg Graduate School of Management / MBA

The most important issue in this election: To further the commendable work of town government in maintaining Darien’s position as one of the leading communities in the tri-state area. This requires striking the proper balance between continued economic development and the quality of life for our residents, mindful of the tax burden on all.

Other issues: Strengthening an already outstanding school system. Developing our public spaces in concert with our environment and our neighborhoods. Insuring town infrastructure keeps pace with our growth. Promoting openness and a spirit of partnership throughout town government, regardless of party affiliation.

Family: My wife Patti and I have lived in Darien since 1999. Our daughter Kelsey graduated from DHS in 2014 and from Bowdoin College in 2018, and is now living and working in New York City. Our son Brendan is a 2017 DHS graduate and is entering his junior year at Santa Clara University. And we are enjoying our 12th year with Finn, our beloved Cavalier King Charles.

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations:Darien Community Fund; Darien Little League; Darien Soccer Association; DYHA; Catholic Academy of Bridgeport