Darien Board of Education formally approves mask-optional policy starting Feb. 28

DARIEN — Masks will officially be optional in all Darien schools beginning Feb. 28, after members of the Board of Education voted unanimously to change an existing mask mandate to reflect a decline in COVID-19 cases in the district and across the state.

In Thursday’s special meeting, Superintendent Alan Addley cited the declining case count over the past month, high vaccination rates among students and staff and less severe symptoms of the virus as primary factors underlying the administration’s case that the mask mandate could be lifted on Feb. 28.

In addition to updated mask guidance, Addley said there will be other modifications to current COVID-19 strategies. Students will quarantine only if they contract COVID-19, and can return to school after six days of quarantining. Social distancing restrictions will also be lifted, while contact tracing will effectively end.

In accordance with federal policy, masks are still required on school transportation.

Students are currently out of school on an extended break until Feb. 28, when Addley said staff will be prepared to receive them with talking points on how to navigate conversations around the new policy.

For example, Addley said, teachers would steer clear of comments such as “It’s good to see everyone’s faces.”

“It’s important that the students are arriving back in a supportive way and nurturing way that would honor people who are wearing masks, whether they're students or whether they’re adults,” Addley said.

Public health director David Knauf said he believed the mask-optional policy was the right decision for schools and said masks have been optional at Darien Town Hall for a few weeks now. He also pointed to the importance of ensuring people can wear a mask without any negative repercussions.

“If anybody's not certain and not comfortable, they should wear a mask,” Knauf said. “I think that we also need to make people feel comfortable with wearing a mask if they choose to. I don't want to have it turn around and have it be that people will be criticized or ostracized. We're in a kind of weird political time with that right now.”

Dr. Timothy Kenefick, a district medical advisor, said “of all the towns in the state,” Darien is well-positioned to ax the mask mandate.

But Kenefick cautioned that the careful monitoring of the virus will be important moving forward because of its historic unpredictability.

“It's become somewhat less virulent, though much more transmissible with the latest variant,” Kenefick said. “That could change and so we still have to be a little bit vigilant because, should the virus change to become more virulent, we might have to relook at things. I think the chances of that are relatively small. But it's a possibility.”