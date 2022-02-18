Darien Board of Education formally approves mask-optional policy starting Feb. 28

DARIEN — Masks will officially be optional in all Darien schools beginning Feb. 28, after members of the Board of Education voted unanimously to change an existing mask mandate to reflect a decline in COVID-19 cases in the district and across the state.
In Thursday’s special meeting, Superintendent Alan Addley cited the declining case count over the past month, high vaccination rates among students and staff and less severe symptoms of the virus as primary factors underlying the administration’s case that the mask mandate could be lifted on Feb. 28.