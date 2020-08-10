Darien Board of Ed to hold special meeting on school reopening plan

Darien's Board of Education building at 35 Leroy Avenue

The Board of Education will hold its rescheduled special meeting on Monday, Aug. 10, live at 7 p.m. The meeting was rescheduled from last Wednesday after Tropical Storm Isaias knocked out the power for hundreds of thousands of Eversource customers and closed dozens of Darien streets with downed trees and wires.

Darien schools submitted a reopening plan to the state on July 24, the state deadline, that included three options, including full-time in-person school, a hybrid plan of both online and in person, and a full online plan. Several other local districts put together similar plans. The current start date for students to return to school in Darien is Aug. 31.

The only item on the agenda for Monday night’s meeting is a discussion on the plans for reopening Darien schools.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the meeting will be available to the public via Zoom.

Public comment will also be available via Zoom. Visit https://darienps.zoom.us/j/99163568959?pwd=OFJOaXZaZllsOVdPb2JmaU5RSWlLZz09