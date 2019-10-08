Darien Board of Ed chairman appointed to advisory council

Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff announced Monday he has appointed Darien Board of Education Chairman Tara Ochman to the Connecticut Advisory Council for School Administrator Professional Standards.

“Tara has done a tremendous job leading the Darien Board of Education,” said Duff. “Tara will bring great experience and know-how to this advisory council which will benefit students across the state.”

“I am honored to join this advisory council and thank to Senator Duff for the opportunity to serve,” Ochman sai. “Working together with education partners from every corner of Connecticut I know we can make our state’s education system even better.”

Ochman was elected to the Board of Education in 2016 and was elected chairman in 2017. Ochman and her husband moved to Darien in 2007 with their three children. Ochman has been involved in a number of community groups including the Darien Arts Center, St. Thomas More Church, the Management Board for St Luke’s Parish School, the Ox Ridge PTO, the Council of Darien School Parents, and the Darien Library Board of Trustees.

Before moving to Darien, Ochman served on a number of political campaigns in New York City and New York state. Following her political work, Ochman was the Executive Director of the New Democracy Project, a public policy institute. She is a graduate of Lafayette College with a BA in Government and Law.

The Connecticut Advisory Council for School Administrator Professional Standards consists of 17 members and reports to the State Board of Education, the Governor, and the Education committee. All member are appointed to four year terms.