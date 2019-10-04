Darien Board of Ed: Tara Ochman

Board of Ed Chairman Tara Ochman, left, Dan Bumgardner, for Board of Finance, and Sarah Neumann and David Martin for Board of Selectmen are Darien Democrats' candidates for November 2019.

Other issues: My tenure on the Board and experience as Chair has taught me the essential work is ensuring the safety of Darien’s children, a positive school environment and support for mentally healthy children. There is no denying the weightiness of these issues, and their interrelation to education.

Family: I have been married to my husband Charlie for 19 years. We are blessed with three children. Currently, we have children in the High School, Middle School and in Elementary school here in Darien.

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations:

I had the pleasure of serving as a trustee of the Darien Library for six years. Prior to that I was the Chairwoman of the Council of Darien School Parents (CDSP) and a past PTO chairwoman of the Ox Ridge PTO. I spent almost a decade on the Management Board of St. Lukes Parish School. My family and I have been proud to be involved in St Thomas More’s Parish, and a variety of local youth sporting and art programs.