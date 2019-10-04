Darien Board of Ed: John Sini
John Sini
Republican
Board of Education
No
47
Darien
Douglas C Lane & Associates
Ward Melville
Lehigh University - B.S. Finance
Most important issue: I will seek to maintain the Darien School District’s excellence in education among the budget realties that the state’s fiscal crisis poses for local taxpayers.
Other issues: I would like to increase the amount of collaboration between the Board of Education and the other parts of our local government.
Family: I am a resident of Darien for almost 20 years. I am married for almost 22 years to my wife, Michelle. We have three boys in the Darien School District: Luke (Senior), Connor (Sophomore), Jake (8th grade)
Other memberships: Former Member — Darien Representative Town Meeting, Former Commissioner & Chairman — Darien Planning and Zoning Commission. Former Darien Junior Football League Board Member and served on its Executive Committee.