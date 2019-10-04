Darien Board of Ed: D. Jill McCammon

D. Jill McCammon

Republican

Board of Education

Yes

Darien

Board of Education member

Isidore Newman School

Dartmouth College

Masters in Food Studies w/ specialization in Business

Biggest issue: With the arrival of a new superintendent, our biggest priority will be ensuring this leadership team starts strong and is set up to drive long term success in academic excellence and healthy student achievement by prioritizing communication, collaboration with fellow town bodies and sound decision making.

Other issues: To sustain academic excellence, other priorities include setting up forward thinking, long term educational planning; fiscal and management transparency; preparedness for potential initiatives from Hartford; and using the increased focus on communication and collaboration to look at specific opportunities such as shared services and shared best practices.

Family: My husband, Jeff McMahon moved to Darien in 2007 just before the arrival of our first child. We now have four boys. Dash, 12, is in middle school at MMS. Fletcher, 10, and Crosby, 8, both attend Tokeneke Elementary School. Our youngest, Shepard, 4, is in the Early Learning Program at Tokeneke.

Current memberships: Board of Education, 2016-present; DHS Cafeteria Building Committee, Chair, 2017-2019; CDSP (co-chair 2014/15 and 2015/16); The Community Fund Strategic Planning Committee 2018-present; The League of Women Voters 2016-present; SEPAC 2013-2014