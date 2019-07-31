Darien Blue Wave divers star at FCSL championships

Three Darien High School athletes played starring roles during the Fairfield County Swim League diving championships, which were held over three days, July 24-26.

Lana Schmidt of Newfield Club in Stamford, Emma Hunter of Woodway Country Club and Matthew Magnotta of the Country Club of Darien all had top finishes in the 17 and under age group competition, which were held last Wednesday at Burning Tree Country Club in Greenwich.

Schmidt and Hunter are rising seniors with the Blue Wave, while Magnotta is a rising sophomore.

Magnotta had the top finishes among all Darien divers, finishing in the top three of two events.

On the three-meter board, Magnotta scored 270.65 to finish well ahead of Roxbury’s Aidan Kriskey, who scored 219.55 and finished third.

Magnotta also took third place on the one-meter board with a score of 302.95.

Norwalk’s Kevin Bradley, who won FCIAC, Class LL and State Open titles earlier this year, won both events with scores of 325.55 at three meters and 389.8 at one meter.

Schmidt led the Newfield girls by finishing fourth at one meter (281.2) and fifth at three meters (231.25).

Hunter took sixth place on the three-meter board (227.9) and 11th place at one meter (234.35).

In the girls 12 and under one-meter competition Friday at the Lake Club, Middlesex had three divers in the top 20, as Fini Perumo was seventh (137.20), Keely Fox was eighth (135.20), and Molly Fagan was 18th (84.05).

Katie Walsh of Woodway was 20th (82.90) and Ellie Charney of Tokeneke was 27th (75.10).

In the boys 12 and under age group, Griffin Wilson of Tokeneke was 13th (114.05).

The 10 and under age group featured competition on the one-meter board at the New Canaan Field Club last Thursday.

For the girls, Callie Balderach of Middlesex was third (101.65) and Peyton Eckert of the Country Club of Darien was fifth (96.30).

For the boys, David Ritchie of the Country Club of Darien was third (94.85), Henry Elias of Middlesex was 24th (65.15), and Chase Maniscalco of Wee Burn was 27th (61.45ß).