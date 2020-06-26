Darien Blue Wave Football donates part of mask sales to Post 53

Darien High School football players sold masks and donated a portion of the proceeds to Darien EMS Post 53.

Darien High School football recently held a mask sale with a portion of the sales directed to a donation Darien EMS Post 53.

“Thank you to everyone that supported the Blue Wave Face Mask sale where a portion of the price of each mask was donated to Post 53. Post 53 is a tremendous organization for our community and we are happy to give back and thank them for their service,” said Coach Mike Forget.

The team sold over 500 masks over the last few weeks and donated $1,848.00 to Post 53.