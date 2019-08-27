Darien Arts Center welcomes new dance instructors, classes start next week

Victoria Ulmer Victoria Ulmer Photo: Darien Arts Center Photo: Darien Arts Center Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Darien Arts Center welcomes new dance instructors, classes start next week 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

The Darien Arts Center has announced the addition of two new instructors to their dance faculty. Victoria Ulmer and Jana Powers will join the Darien Arts Center dance program which offers students from the age of 3 through adults, the opportunity to train and participate in multiple performances throughout the year.

Ulmer joins the DAC staff from Steps Performing Arts Center and has over 35 years of experience teaching dance. She has trained with Madame Darvash, Chet Walker, Chuck Kelly, Broadway Dance Center, Alvin Ailey, Steps on Broadway and Peridance. She is trained in jazz, ballet, tap, hip-hop and swing. Ulmer is teaching kindergarten hip-hop from 4 to 4:45pm and ballet for grades 1 to 2 from 4:45 to 5:30 p.m. on tuesdays, as well as hip hop 1 for grades 1-2 from 4 to 4:45 p.m. and hip hop 2 for grades 3 to 5 from 4:45 to 5:45 p.m. on Fridays at the DAC.

Powers, an alumni of the DAC dance program, is a singer, dancer and actor. She graduated from the American Musical and Dramatic Academy Integrated (Music Theatre) Conservatory and was raised in Connecticut, where she found her passion for dance at the Darien Arts Center. She has choreographed musicals at the DAC, including You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown and Baby. Powers assisted in choreographing the Bridgeport Downtown Cabaret’s production of Chess and also performed as a featured ensemble member. Powers is teaching tap 2 for grades 2 through 5 at the DAC on Mondays from 4:45 to 5:45 p.m. and a new class, Teen Tap for grades 6 to 12 on Mondays, from 3 to 3:45 p.m.

DAC dance classes begin on September 3rd. It is strongly suggested not to wait to register as classes fill quickly. Classes for ages 3 and up include ballet, jazz, hip hop, teen lyrical, adult lyrical jazz, teen contemporary, modern, broadway dance, pop-pilates tap, and pointe. View all offerings, sign up for email newsletters and register at darienarts.org or call 203-655-8683. Email Dance Director Bonnie Gombos at bonnie@darienarts.org for questions pertaining to dance classes. The DAC is located at 2 Renshaw Road in Darien, behind the Town Hall.