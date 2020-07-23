Darien Arts Center to offer on-site dance classes

The Darien Arts Center is offering onsite dance classes for grades three to six from Aug. 10 through Aug. 20. Classes take place Monday through Thursday from 2 to 3 p.m. in the DAC Weatherstone Studio and include jazz, ballet and hip hop. Students may choose to attend the first week (Aug. 10 to 13) or second week (Aug. 17 to 20) for $90, or both weeks for $160. Sign up for these in-person dance classes taught by DAC Dance Director Bonnie Gombos at darienarts.org. Proper Covid19 protocol will be followed. For questions, call 203-655-8683. The Darien Arts Center is located at 2 Renshaw Road, behind Darien Town Hall.