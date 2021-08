DARIEN - Registration is open for the Darien Arts Center’s (DAC) fall classes for all ages in dance, visual arts, martial arts and music.

The classes begin in September. To register for classes, visit darienarts.org or call (203) 655-8683. The arts center is located at 2 Renshaw Road in the town, behind the town’s hall.

The programs that the arts center is offering are:

Dance

The program offers students from the age of 3-years-old through adults, the opportunity to train in one of the dance spaces in Fairfield County in Connecticut. The classes run from Sept. 7 through Jan. 22. The tuition for the class is $410. Adult drop in, and class card options are available. There are also dance classes for all levels of peoples’ dance abilities, skills and talent, for people who are ages 3-years-old, and up. The dance classes include Ballet, Hip Hop, Lyrical Jazz, Contemporary, Modern Jazz, Broadway and Pointe.

Visit http://www.darienarts.org/dance/dance-classes-2020-2021 for more information.

Martial Arts:

The classes for this program are designed to hone fine motor skills, and improve focus, and self discipline, while learning self defense, and having fun.

The types, ages, and dates, and times for the classes are:

- Open Martial Arts for ages 8-years-old, and up, Mondays, from 6 to 7 p.m., from Monday, September 13, through Monday, January 17, for a cost of $410.

- Youth Martial Arts for ages 5-years-old through 12-years-old, Thursdays, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., from Thursday, September 9, through Thursday, January 20, for a cost of $410.

- Teen/Adult Martial Arts, Thursdays, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., from Thursday, September 9, through Thursday, January, 20, for $410. Adult drop in, and class card options are available.

Visit the arts center’s website for the classes at http://www.darienarts.org/dance/martial-arts-classes-and-tuition-2020-2021 for more information.

Music:

The program includes private lessons for both adults, and children in the instruments, and elements of sound in piano, voice, guitar, violin, flute, cello and percussion as well as group classes. Email the Arts Center’s Music Director, Juanita Bosee at juanita@darienarts.org for private lessons.

The types, grade levels, and dates, and times for the classes are:

- New Beginning Singer Songwriter Class, for people, who are in the fifth grade through the eighth grade, Saturdays, from 11 a.m. to noon, from Saturday, October 2, through Saturday, December 11, for a cost of $250.

Register for the class at https://reg139.imperisoft.com/DarienArtsCenter/ProgramDetail/3534373534/Registration.aspx.

- New Singer Songwriter Class, for people, who are in the ninth grade through the 12th grade, Saturdays, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., from Saturday, October 2, through Saturday, December 11, for a cost of $250.

Register for the class at https://reg139.imperisoft.com/DarienArtsCenter/ProgramDetail/3534373535/Registration.aspx.

- New Beginner Group Guitar Class, for people, who are in the second grade through the fifth grade, Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. from Saturday, October 2, through Saturday, December 11, for a cost of $210.

Register for the class at https://reg139.imperisoft.com/DarienArtsCenter/ProgramDetail/3534373536/Registration.aspx.

- New Beginner Ukulele Class, for people, who are in the second grade through the fifth grade., Saturdays, from 2:30 p.m. to 3:15 p.m., from Saturday, October 2, through Saturday, December 11, for a cost of $210.

Visit the arts center’s website for the classes at http://www.darienarts.org/music/music-group-classes-and-private-instruction-2020-2021 for more information.

Visual Arts:

The classes, and workshops for children, and adults in this program include types of art like painting, drawing, photography and fine crafts, where students also practice in the art center’s Visual Arts Studio.

The types, grade levels, and dates, and times for the classes are:

- Cartooning, for people, who are in the first grade through the fourth grade, Mondays, from 4:10 p.m. to 5:10 p.m., from Monday, September 20, through Monday, December 6, for a cost of $250.

Register for the class at https://reg139.imperisoft.com/DarienArtsCenter/ProgramDetail/3534373139/Registration.aspx.

- Digital Illustration, for people, who are in the fifth grade through the eighth grade, Tuesdays, 4:10 p.m. to 5:40 p.m., from Tuesday, September 21, through Tuesday, November 30, for a cost of $360.

- Art Explorations, for people who are in the first grade through the fourth grade, Wednesdays, 3:45 p.m. to 4:45 p.m., for the first session, (session one,) from Wednesday, October 6, through Wednesday, October 27, and Wednesday, November 17, through Wednesday, December 8, for the second session, (session two,) for a cost of $90 per person.

Register for the first session of the class at https://reg139.imperisoft.com/DarienArtsCenter/ProgramDetail/3534373331/Registration.aspx.

Register for the second session of the class at https://reg139.imperisoft.com/DarienArtsCenter/ProgramDetail/3534393339/Registration.aspx.

- Drawing and Painting, for people who are in the fifth grade through the eighth grade, Wednesdays, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., from Wednesday, September 22, through Wednesday, December 15, for a cost of $360.

Register for the class at https://reg139.imperisoft.com/DarienArtsCenter/ProgramDetail/3534373335/Registration.aspx

- Paint and Paste: Mixed Media and Collage, for people who are in the first grade through the fourth grade, Thursdays, 3:45 p.m. to 4:45 p.m., from Wednesday, October 21, through Wednesday, December 16, for a cost of $220.

Register for the class at https://reg139.imperisoft.com/DarienArtsCenter/ProgramDetail/3534373338/Registration.aspx

- Digital iPhone Photography: The Great Outdoors, for people who are in the fifth grade through the eighth grade, Fridays, 3:40 p.m. to 4:40 p.m., from Friday, September 24, through Friday, December 3, for a cost of $176.

Register for the class at https://reg139.imperisoft.com/DarienArtsCenter/ProgramDetail/3534373439/Registration.aspx

- Calligraphy Roundhand-The Engrosser’s Script, for adults, Tuesdays, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., from Tuesday, September 21, through Tuesday, October 26, for a cost of $295.

Register for the class at https://reg139.imperisoft.com/DarienArtsCenter/ProgramDetail/3534373630/Registration.aspx

- Sip and Paint: Still Life, for adults, Fridays, October 15, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., for a cost of $50.

Register for the class at https://reg139.imperisoft.com/DarienArtsCenter/ProgramDetail/3534383138/Registration.aspx

- Wreath Workshops, for adults, Friday, December 3, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday, December 10, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., for a cost of $70 per workshop.

Register for the first workshop at https://reg139.imperisoft.com/DarienArtsCenter/ProgramDetail/3534383139/Registration.aspx

Register for the second workshop at https://reg139.imperisoft.com/DarienArtsCenter/ProgramDetail/3534383230/Registration.aspx