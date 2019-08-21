Darien Arts Center offers fall dance classes

Young Darien Arts Center students at a recent spring concert. Registration is open for fall dance classes at darienarts.org.

Registration is open for fall dance classes at the Darien Arts Center at darienarts.org. The DAC Dance Program offers a wide variety of classes for all ages and skill levels. Classes for ages 3 & up include ballet, jazz, hip hop, teen lyrical, adult lyrical jazz, teen contemporary, modern, broadway dance, pop-pilates tap, and pointe. Fall classes begin Sept. 3; it is strongly suggested not to wait to register as classes fill quickly.

Students train in one of the finest dance spaces in Fairfield County and have the unique opportunity to participate in multiple performances throughout the year. In the introductory program for ages three to five, students explore rhythm, music, creative expression and basic coordination skills in addition to dance vocabulary and basic positions. For intermediate and advanced level students, the focus is on technique and creative exploration. Adult students enjoy opportunities to work at their own level.

The DAC Weatherstone Studio is utilized for classes, but also converts to a full black box performance space, giving DAC students more performance opportunities than any other dance program in the area. Junior and Senior Dance Companies perform in all DAC Dance productions and at other venues in and around Connecticut.

Following are many of the performance opportunities for DAC dance students. Scenes from the Nutcracker, Dancefest at the Palace Theatre, So We Think We Can Dance, Original Spring Ballet, Junior Spring Concert, Senior Spring Concert, bi-annual Summer at Disney World (June) 2020 is the next year for the opportunity to perform at Disney World in Orlando Florida.

The Darien Arts Center is located at 2 Renshaw Road, behind the Town Hall. For more information, visit darienarts.org. For questions, please call the DAC office at (203) 655-8683 or email DAC Dance Director Bonnie Gombos at bonnie@darienarts.org.