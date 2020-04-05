Darien Arts Center offering online classes in music, art, more

With its facilities closed to the public due to health and safety mandates, the Darien Arts Center has expanded its current offerings for students through online video communications. All music lessons, visual arts and dance classes are now taking place live and online while Darien schools remain closed. DAC directors and students have quickly adapted to this new way of teaching and learning, and the DAC is providing new opportunities for students of all ages.

Dance students have started attending the more than 40 dance classes offered by the DAC via Zoom.

Juanita Bosee, DAC Music Director, was initially reluctant to the concept of remote learning.

“The coronavirus forced me to do something I was uncomfortable with, but I am so happy I tried it. The kids are engaged and I’ve seen progress in all 30 of the students that I taught this past week. With more free time on their hands, kids are practicing more and they are learning that playing a musical instrument is a gift they will have for the rest of their lives, Bosee said.

In addition to regularly scheduled classes, DAC Visual Arts Director Emily Altman has added several upcoming virtual drawing and painting workshops for all ages that take place via Zoom, “We’ve been encouraged by positive feedback from students and parents, and are happily providing ways for the community to stay creative as we move forward.”

The Afternoon Doodles Workshops, brand new for grades 3 and up, are taking place on Wednesdays, April 8, 15 and 22, from 1:30 to2:30 p.m. Artist and instructor Nancy McTague-Stock will lead classes using household items to create fun projects that include drawing, collage and more. Fee for each workshop is $10.

New live virtual workshops for adults include Coffee and Draw with artist and DAC instructor Joel Flora, who will lead a series of drawing exercises while participants sketch objects of choice in their own homes. This workshop takes place on April 9 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. From the Kitchen with Nancy McTague-Stock takes place on Tuesday, April 21 from 10-11a.m. McTague-Stock will lead participants on how to draw a still life, using anything from the kitchen, whether it is a bowl of fruit or flowers, or whatever is on hand. Fee for each adult workshop is $10.

Get more information on upcoming online classes and register at darienarts.org. For questions, call the DAC at -203-655-8683. The Darien Arts Center is located at 2 Renshaw Road, behind Darien Town Hall. Lead sponsors of the DAC are Baywater Properties, DR Bank and Stamford Ford Lincoln.

Founded in 1975, the Darien Arts Center (DAC) is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing visual and performing arts programs and events for the community. The DAC offers educational programs in Dance, Visual Arts, Music & Theatre as well as special events and community theatre produced by DAC Stage . Private donations, grants, tuition fees & ticket sales fund the DAC, which is located at 2 Renshaw Road, behind the Town Hall. For further information, call (203) 655-8683 or visit darienarts.org.