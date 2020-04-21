https://www.darientimes.com/news/article/Darien-Arts-Center-offering-new-virtual-art-15215544.php
Darien Arts Center offering new virtual art classes
Photo: DAC
The Darien Arts Center is providing creative activities for the community through new offerings taught via Zoom.
Adult art workshops include Coffee and Draw: Portraits on Thursday, April 30 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. and Sip and Sketch: Spring Flowers on Thursday, April 30 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Find out more about new online classes and sign up at darienarts.org.
For questions, call the DAC at (203) 655-8683. The Darien Arts Center is located at 2 Renshaw Road, behind Darien Town Hall.
View Comments