Darien Arts Center offering new virtual art classes

The Darien Arts Center is offering virtual Zoom art classes. The Darien Arts Center is offering virtual Zoom art classes. Photo: DAC Photo: DAC Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Darien Arts Center offering new virtual art classes 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

The Darien Arts Center is providing creative activities for the community through new offerings taught via Zoom.

Adult art workshops include Coffee and Draw: Portraits on Thursday, April 30 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. and Sip and Sketch: Spring Flowers on Thursday, April 30 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Find out more about new online classes and sign up at darienarts.org.

For questions, call the DAC at (203) 655-8683. The Darien Arts Center is located at 2 Renshaw Road, behind Darien Town Hall.