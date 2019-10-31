Darien Arts Center hosts ‘Unveiled,’ a ballet

The Darien Arts Center is hosting, "Unveiled," a special inaugural performance by East Coast Contemporary Ballet on Nov. 8 at 7:30 p.m. in the DAC Weatherstone Studio.

The Darien Arts Center is hosting “Unveiled,: a special inaugural performance by East Coast Contemporary Ballet on Nov. 8 at 7:30 p.m. in the DAC Weatherstone Studio. The evening of contemporary dance and live music consists of entirely original works and six world premiers produced by the groundbreaking non-profit.

“Unveiled” performances span from a historic icon’s tale to musings on relationships, and from a parlor-style jaunt to a ritualistic gathering, portraying diversity in both dance and music.

ECCB strives to fill a void as a continually active and innovative contemporary ballet company. Based in Connecticut but serving the entire East Coast, it has a wider scope than its founders or its artists, borne to be a vehicle through which art will be generated, cultivated, and shared.

Tickets at $35 are available at darienarts.org or by emailing bonnie@darienarts.org. The DAC is located at 2 Renshaw Road, behind the Town Hall. For questions, call 203-655-8683. The DAC is sponsored by Baywater Properties and Laurel Road Bank.

Dance performances will encompass classical ballet, modern, contemporary jazz, and ballroom styles, and approximately 30 dancers will perform in the 60-minute show. Audience members are encouraged to stay for refreshments and a ‘meet and greet’ with dancers following the showcase.