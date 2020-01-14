Darien Arts Center holding smartphone photo contest

Pic Darien Pic Darien Photo: Meg Schwanhausser Photo: Meg Schwanhausser Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Darien Arts Center holding smartphone photo contest 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Darien Arts Center is announcing the return of its annual smartphone photo contest, Pic Darien, which will be accepting entries at darienarts.org through Feb. 29.

Adults (18 and up) and Students (17 and under) may submit their smartphone photos for cash prizes in 10 categories: Darien Bicentennial; Landscapes; Seascapes; People; Pets; Sports; Architecture; Food and Drink; Abstract; and Nature & Flora. The contest is open to all; there are no age restrictions and contestants are not required to live in Darien.

Winners will be notified in April and all entries will be showcased in the 2020 Pic Darien slideshow. The Darien Arts Center is located at 2 Renshaw Road, behind the Darien Town Hall.