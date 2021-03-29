Darien Arts Center announces PicDarien photo contest winners Staff March 29, 2021 Updated: March 29, 2021 2:20 p.m.

Abstract and Architecture Student Winner: “Reflections” by Cameron McElrea of Darien
Contributed photo

Pets Student Winner: “Happy Dog” by Josephine Andren of Darien
Contributed photo

Heroes Student Winner: “A Lending Hand” by Ayush Dave of Darien
Contributed photo

Nature and Floral Student Winner: “Robin Eggs” by Myla Thomas, of Darien
Contributed photo

Home and Holidays Student Winner: “At the Peak” by Katie Cota of New Canaan
Contributed photo

Hope and Happiness Student Winner: “Early Morning Sunrise” by Penny Vanovitch of Darien
Contributed photo

Humor Student Winner: ‘Screenagers” by Saoirse Wellenius of Darien
Contributed photo

Food and Drink Student Winner: “Lunch in Quarantine” by Luke Maschoff of Darien
Contributed photo

COVID 19-The New Normal Student Winner: “Ski with Masks” by Saoirse Wellenius of Darien
Contributed photo

Land and Sea Student Winner: “The Storm” by Cameron McElrea, of Darien
Contributed photo

DARIEN — The Darien Arts Center has announced 20 winners in its 6th annual Smartphone Photo Contest, Pic Darien. First Place cash prizes in all categories were awarded to adults and children. The contest garnered almost 400 entries in ten categories, with submissions from all ages.
The winners are as follows: