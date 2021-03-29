Skip to main content
Darien Arts Center announces PicDarien photo contest winners

DARIEN — The Darien Arts Center has announced 20 winners in its 6th annual Smartphone Photo Contest, Pic Darien. First Place cash prizes in all categories were awarded to adults and children. The contest garnered almost 400 entries in ten categories, with submissions from all ages.

The winners are as follows:

Land and Sea:

Student Winner: Cameron McElrea, of Darien

Adult Winner: David Gioiella of Darien

Home and Holidays:

Student Winner: Katie Cota of New Canaan

Adult Winner: Patricia Schram of Darien

Nature and Floral:

Student Winner: Myla Thomas, of Darien

Adult Winner: Trevor Cooper of Norwalk

Pets:

Student Winner: Josephine Andren of Darien

Adult Winner: Patricia Frattaroli of Norwalk

Covid 19-The New Normal:

Student Winner: Saoirse Wellenius of Darien

Adult Winner: Patricia Frattaroli of Norwalk

Abstract and Architecture:

Student Winner: Cameron McElrea of Darien

Adult Winner: Allesandra Mossa of Darien

Food and Drink:

Student Winner: Luke Maschoff of Darien

Adult Winner: Julie O’Connor of Weston

Humor:

Student Winner: Saoirse Wellenius of Darien

Adult Winner: Grace Calderon of Fairfield

Hope and Happiness:

Student Winner: Penny Vanovitch of Darien

Adult Winner: Geordie du Pont of Darien

Heroes:

Student Winner: Ayush Dave of Darien

Adult Winner: Cristina Versage of South Pasadena, Calif.

Megan Dey, Tom Geary, Ben Larrabee, Ali Remsteck, Art Sears, David Wagner and Jeffrey Wyant generously judged the contest, which was a fundraiser for the Darien Arts Center. All photo entries are showcased in a slideshow at darienarts.org. Call (203) 655-8683 for more information. The DAC is located at 2 Renshaw Road, behind the Darien Town Hall.