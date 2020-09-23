Darien Arts Center, Parks & Rec to host Highland Farm event

The Darien Arts Center and Darien Parks and Recreation are hosting ROCKtoberfest, a free event for all ages, to celebrate the opening of Highland Farm, with an acknowledgement from First Selectman Jayme Stevenson, and to benefit the DAC. The event will feature two bands and beer, wine and food offerings to benefit the DAC. The bands Exit Ramp and Nightshift are performing at the concert, which takes place on Saturday, Oct. 3, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Highland Farm. Preregistration is required at darienarts.org to attend.

Food, beer and wine may be preordered online for curbside pickup between noon and 2 p.m. on Oct. 3 at Sipstirs, located at 1053 Post Road. Meal choices include dinner options for adults and children prepared by Michael Joseph’s Catering. Flag-making craft kits, that include a 12” x 18” flag, pole and markers, for groups to mark their spot on the lawn, will also be offered. Flag kits will be delivered in advance or picked up on Oct. 3 from noon to 2 p.m. in front of Sipstirs.

Exit Ramp is a cover band and Nightshift, a ’60s, ’70s and ’80s cover band made up of five Connecticut musicians. Exit Ramp is performing from 2 to 3:30 p.m. and headliner, Nightshift performs from 4 to 6 p.m.

In compliance with recommended COVID-19 protocols, groups will have designated spots for sitting on the lawn with their own blankets or lawn chairs that are 10 feet in diameter and 15 feet apart. Masks will be required at all times when outside of designated circles. Attendees may also pack their own picnics and should bring the means to dispose of trash as the event is “carry in, carry out” to help keep the town’s new recreational space clean. Portable bathroom facilities will be provided.

Preregistration, food and beverage options and flag kits are available at darienarts.org. It is recommended to register early as the number of attendees is limited. Deadline for food, beverage and flag kit orders is Wednesday, Sept. 30, at noon. Raindate for the event is Oct. 4. For questions or to find out more, call 203-655-8683.