Darien Human Services seeking back-to-school gift card donations

Darien Human Services is accepting gift cards for its back-to-school donation drive this summer.

The cost of back-to-school supplies continues to increase each year and can be a burden on families that are already struggling (particularly those families with multiple school-aged children).

To help these families, Darien Human Services will once again be assisting with back-to-school shopping. However, this year due to COVID-19 precautions, we will be providing at-risk residents with gift cards to Target, Walmart, and Kohl’s instead of actual school supplies.

Last year, the Back-to-School Program helped approximately 130 Darien school children and the number is expected to increase this year due to the financial hardships many families have been experiencing during the pandemic. Target, Walmart and Kohl’s gift cards may be dropped off at Darien Town Hall Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. by appointment only. You may also mail the gift cards to: Darien Human Services, Town Hall, 2 Renshaw Road.

The Back-to-School Program is available free-of-charge to eligible Darien children. Those who need help purchasing supplies and think the family might qualify for services should call Darien Human Services at 203-656-7328 or email Ali Ramsteck, Director, LCSW, at aramsteck@darienct.gov