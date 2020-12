MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development officials said Thursday that they have assigned the last few thousand undecided unemployment claims to adjudicators.

The agency said that all remaining claims with eligibility problems over 21 days old have now been assigned to adjudicators, who will work to resolve the issues. The department didn't say how many claims adjudicators will have to deal with, but the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported they number about 5,000.