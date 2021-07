DARIEN — Mosquitoes collected in town have tested positive for West Nile virus, the state Department of Health reported Tuesday.

"It is important to note that no cases of West Nile disease have been diagnosed in Connecticut residents thus far this year,” Darien Director of Health David Knauf said. “Also, to date, no mosquitoes positive for (Eastern Equine Encephalitis) have been found.”

Knauf said the Connecticut Mosquito Management Program is monitoring mosquitoes for the presence of viruses that can cause illness, including West Nile virus, Eastern equine encephalitis virus and ZIKA.

The mosquito trapping and testing program, coordinated by the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station, began in June and continues through October.

“Monitoring for mosquito-borne illnesses utilizes mosquito trapping and testing results,” Knauf said. “The CAES maintains a network of mosquito-trapping stations in municipalities throughout the state with two traps located in Darien.”

The two local traps are located at Butler’s Island and near Darien High School, Knauf said. Mosquito trapping is conducted at each site every 10 days on a rotating basis. Mosquitoes are grouped for testing according to species, collection site and date.

Knauf said test results are available approximately one week after mosquito collection and positive results are reported to local health departments by the State Department of Public Health.

