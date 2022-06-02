DNA identifies 1974 remains that may link to serial killer

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The remains of a teenager who went missing nearly 50 years ago have been identified through advanced DNA technology, and detectives believe she may have been slain by a police officer who was also a serial killer.
Susan Poole, 15, was a high school dropout whose family reported her missing just before Christmas in 1972. She had been living between the family's home in a trailer park near Fort Lauderdale and with a friend in a nearby apartment, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Detective William Springer said during a news conference Thursday.