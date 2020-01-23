DCA women’s luncheon to feature talk on word ‘No’

“Embracing Rejection” will be the talk at DCA’s women’s luncheon Tuesday, Feb. 4, at 12:15 p.m. at the DCA, featuring CBS Correspondent Laura Thoren Podesta. “Embracing Rejection” will be the talk at DCA’s women’s luncheon Tuesday, Feb. 4, at 12:15 p.m. at the DCA, featuring CBS Correspondent Laura Thoren Podesta. Photo: DCA / Contributed Photo Photo: DCA / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close DCA women’s luncheon to feature talk on word ‘No’ 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Darien Community Association women’s luncheons will feature Laura Thoren Podesta, CBS News correspondent and 2006 Darien High School graduate, speaking on “Embracing Rejection - Lessons on the word ‘No’” for its luncheon on Tuesday, Feb. 4, at 12:15 p.m. at the DCA.

Thoren Podesta will discuss how rejections from colleges, certain promotions, jobs, and even day-to-day obstacles ended up helping her career. She will talk about how — at face value — rejection can sting, but it can also help you get to where you want to go faster.

This event is $40 per person, or $25 for DCA members, and includes a lunch, which will be provided by Michael Joseph’s Catering. Prepayment for this event is required by noon on Monday, Feb. 3, and can be made online at dariendca.org, or by contacting the DCA at 203-655-9050 ext. 10. The DCA is located at 274 Middlesex Road.