DCA will hold annual plant sale online

Plants for The DCA Plant Sale are nurtured by DCA Greenhouse Group members.

In response to current restrictions, this year’s DCA plant sale, run by the DCA Greenhouse Group, will be an on-line shopping experience. Many are currently enjoying extended time in their gardens, allowing themselves the opportunity to take on new planting projects. Some 2,000 hardy perennials have been nurtured and grown (many from seed) in the DCA’s historic greenhouse. The plants available this year cater to all gardening needs, such as sun-loving, shade-loving, ground cover, deer resistant and, of particular note, an expanded range of native/pollinator offerings. Annual plants complete the range of plants, with several good options for planters and containers. Tomatoes and other favorites you just can’t live without will also be available. As always, The DCA Plant Sale aims to offer beautiful plants at great prices.

On-line plant ordering will be available starting on Friday, May 1, via the DCA website dariendca.org. Gardeners will be encouraged to purchase a selection of plants specially curated by the DCA Greenhouse Group members to satisfy a range of gardening scenarios. These box groupings will be themed as follows: sun-loving perennial, shade perennials, ground cover, deer resistant, natives/pollinators, sun planter and shade planter.

For those gardeners who seek more specificity around their plant choice and wish to purchase individual plants, the DCA Greenhouse Group will be able to share a comprehensive list of all the plants available and provide a personal shopper experience through a DCA Greenhouse Group member.

Plants will be available for curbside pick-up at the DCA over three days from May 7 through May 9 or delivered directly to your home free of charge. Proceeds from the sale help support the DCA's nonprofit mission, including college scholarships for Darien High School graduates.