The DCA is offering a virtual summer 'quick read' book club.

On Tuesday, June 30 at 7:30 p.m. for a virtual summer book group with Esther Bushell. She taught English at Greenwich High School, and when she retired in 2003, she created Literary Matters and began a second career as a book group facilitator. Literary Matters also hosts book events for authors such as E.L. Doctorow, David Brooks, Jim Lehrer, Nicholas Kristof, Jon Meacham, Lori Gottlieb, and Tara Westover.

Jeannette Haien’s award-winning first novel, The All of It, relates the seemingly simple tale of a parishioner confiding in her priest, but the tangled confession brings secrets to light that provoke a moral quandary not only for the clergyman but also for the reader. This short book (145 pages) has both the power and resonance of myth.

The session will be held virtually on Zoom. A meeting link and password will be emailed the day before to all enrollees. Copies of the book are available at Barrett Bookstore.

Ticket price for the event is $15 DCA members/$20 public. To support the DCA and events like this, please contribute if you can when you register. Register online by Friday, June 26 at dariendca.org, or contact the DCA at 203-655-9050 extension 10. Enrollment limited to the first 24 people.