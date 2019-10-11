DCA’s art lectures continue this month

Patricia Hedlund, DCA art lecture series committee chairman, left, and Lance Esplund, art critic for The Wall Street Journal. Patricia Hedlund, DCA art lecture series committee chairman, left, and Lance Esplund, art critic for The Wall Street Journal. Photo: DCA Photo: DCA Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close DCA’s art lectures continue this month 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

On Thursday, Oct. 17, Lance Esplund will give a lecture on “Abstraction” at the Darien Community Association as part of its ongoing lecture series this fall on “The Art of Looking” based on the author’s recently published book. As the author and educator says, “Abstraction is often considered a Modern invention — and certainly, abstraction was reborn in the early 20th century —and yet abstract art existed alongside representational art in Paleolithic caves.”

In his discussion he contrasts the two ways of making art, both of which are intuitive reflections from artists of the contemporary society that they live in---whether that be ancient Greece and the Renaissance and art that re-creates the look, and three-dimensional space of our world or, during periods of political and domestic tumult, a shift toward artworks that “suppress the outside world’s look and space: {and reflect} our inner unrest and sense of alienation.” Esplund breaks down the gallery walls to help us understand that the New Now (!) artists at the Venice Biennale share their interpretive explorations of humans living in the year 2019 with the 15th century Italian artist Leonardo, who was the first artist to explore the interiority of a human being---in a face.

All lectures will be followed by a luncheon by Diane Browne Catering. The DCA’s 2019 Art Lecture Series Sponsor is DRBank, formerly Laurel Road Bank.

Single lecture with luncheon admission is $50 for DCA members, or $65 for public. Prepayment is required for all lunch reservations by noon on the Friday preceding each lecture. Lecture only (without luncheon) is $20 for DCA members, or $30 for public. Walk-ins welcome for lecture only, however, it is recommended that reservations and payment be made 24 hours in advance to assure a seat. Register online through dariendca.org, or contact the DCA directly at info@dariendca.org or 203-655-9050 extension 10. The DCA is located at 274 Middlesex Road in Darien, CT. Please visit dariendca.org for more info about the DCA Art Lecture Series.