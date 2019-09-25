DCA’s annual art lecture series returns

On four consecutive Thursdays in the month of October, the Darien Community Association (DCA) will have Lance Esplund, art critic for The Wall Street Journal present a course based on his book, The Art of Looking: How to Read Modern and Contemporary Art.

Drawing on his experience beginning as an artist, becoming an award winning teacher in the classroom and now as acute observer in national media of art exhibitions in the United States, Esplund will be sharing his insights of interpretation to allow integration of the viewer’s understanding of both modern and contemporary art with what has preceded it — the ballast of art history.

This conversation between artworks across centuries is examined throughout the lecture series to develop a framework for understanding that allows re—integration for the viewer to fully appreciate both the art of the past and the challenging premises of the art emerging out of the artist’s studio today.

On Thursday, October 3 at 11 a.m. Esplund will begin the first of his four lecture program at the Darien Community Association on “The Art of Looking.” Through the interactive process of teaching he employs with his audience, what was previously obtuse, seemingly irrelevant and unintelligible comes into greater focus and meaning, while a reexamination of a 15th century oil on panel of Christ on the Cross, is revealed to be the revolutionary work of art that it was when it was made---and still is, communicating to us across centuries. Using examples as seemingly disparate as 20th.

All lectures will be followed by a luncheon specially designed by Diane Browne Catering. The DCA’s 2019 Art Lecture Series Sponsor is Laurel Road Bank. At the first lecture only, Barrett Bookstore will offer Esplund’s book, The Art of Looking at a 10 percent discount.

Lectures are Oct. 3, 10, 17 and 24 and begin at 11 a.m., luncheons to follow

Series admission, including four lectures with gourmet luncheons, is $175 for DCA members, or $205 for public and is available until noon on Friday, Sept. 27. Single lecture with luncheon admission is $50 for DCA members, or $65 for public. Prepayment is required for all lunch reservations by noon on the Friday preceding each lecture.

Lecture only (without luncheon) is $20 for DCA members, or $30 for public. Walk-ins welcome for lecture only, however, it is recommended that reservations and payment be made 24 hours in advance to assure a seat.

Register online through dariendca.org, or contact the DCA directly at info@dariendca.org or 203-655-9050 extension 10. The DCA is located at 274 Middlesex Road in Darien, CT. Visit dariendca.org for more info about the DCA Art Lecture Series.