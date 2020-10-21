Darien Community Association hosts Halloween Nature Stroll

The Darien Community Association will host a Halloween Nauture Stroll Friday, Oct. 30, from 9 a.m.-noon, at the DCA Bird Sanctuary and Nature Trail, 274 Middlesex Rd. The Darien Community Association will host a Halloween Nauture Stroll Friday, Oct. 30, from 9 a.m.-noon, at the DCA Bird Sanctuary and Nature Trail, 274 Middlesex Rd. Photo: Darien Arts Association Photo: Darien Arts Association Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Darien Community Association hosts Halloween Nature Stroll 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Due to the pandemic, the Darien Community Association has had to cancel its annual town trick or treating for Mom’s Morning In moms and kids downtown. Instead, the DCA will host a Mom’s Morning In Halloween nature stroll Friday, Oct. 30, from 9 a.m.-noon, at the DCA Bird Sanctuary and Nature Trail, 274 Middlesex Rd.

Advance sign up for a specific time slot is required for families who would like to participate. To choose a time, visit dariendca.org/moms-morning-in-childrens-activities/.

Attendance is limited with staggered entry to ensure distancing. Parents/caregivers and their costumed children will take a walk down a one-way trail, with treats from local merchants along the way. These will be prepackaged in goody bags and arranged on tables for easy pickup by adults, for their child’s trick-or-treat basket.

Masks are required for all participants ages 3-years and older.

In the event of inclement weather, a postponement date will be announced at dariendca.org.

This event is free, but any donations to the DCA (in support of the bird sanctuary and natural trail) are appreciated.

For more information, visit dariendca.org, call the DCA at 203-655-9050, ext. 10, or email info@dariendca.org. To receive emails with details of upcoming monthly Mom’s Morning In events, send your email address to the DCA.