DCA art lectures continue with contemporary art

On Thursday, Oct. 24, at 11 a.m, Lance Esplund, Wall Street Journal art critic and author of The Art of Looking: How to Read Modern and Contemporary Art will be giving a lecture at the Darien Community Association on navigating contemporary art. His starting point is that all art is in dialogue with other art.

What can be the conundrum of contemporary art is deconstructed under the framework that artists, whether working abstractly, representationally or conceptually — are in a constant process of revitalizing and extending the language and vocabulary of art to tell their story, and lived experience in the world.

All lectures will be followed by a luncheon specially designed by Diane Browne Catering. The DCA’s 2019 art lecture series sponsor is DRBank, formerly Laurel Road Bank.

Single lecture with luncheon admission is $50 for DCA members, or $65 for public. Prepayment is required for all lunch reservations by noon on the Friday preceding each lecture. Lecture only (without luncheon) is $20 for DCA members, or $30 for public. Walk-ins welcome for lecture only, however, it is recommended that reservations and payment be made 24 hours in advance to assure a seat. Register online through dariendca.org, or contact the DCA directly at info@dariendca.org or 203-655-9050 extension 10. The DCA is located at 274 Middlesex Road in Darien. Visit dariendca.org for more information about the DCA Art Lecture Series.