DCA academic lecture series continues with Biden biographer

DARIEN — China correspondent and Washington DC political writer Evan Osnos, of The New Yorker, will be the second speaker in this year’s virtual academic lectures series Global Issues Revisited: Old friends share new insights.

Years of extensive interviews are included in his biography Joe Biden: the Life, the Run, and What Matters Now. Osnos proposes that Biden’s own personal losses, failures and resilience have ideally primed him to face and restore an America which is now humbled by huge pandemic, economic, and diplomatic losses.

Osnos last spoke at the DCA audience in 2014 with stories from his eight years living in China— culminating in his award winning book Age of Ambition: Chasing Fortune, Truth and Faith in the New China.

Osnos is a frequent guest on PBS, CNN, many talk shows and has spoken at the World Economic Forum. He is also currently a senior fellow at the Brookings Institute.

The discussion will begin at 10 am Thursday Jan. 14 and will be moderated by Darien resident Kevin Peraino, an award-winning Newsweek journalist who shares Osnos’ interest in China and politics. Peraino has authored Lincoln in the World and Mao and Truman: the Birth of Modern China 1949 .

Two final lectures about America’s new role in the world will follow: on January 21, Constanze Stelzenmuller of the Brookings Institute will speak about Europe’s “Place in a World of Great Power Competition” and on Jan. 28, Steven Cook from the Council on Foreign Relations will speak on “Why the Middle East still matters to America”.

An anonymous donor has underwritten this series.

Registration for the four week virtual series (Jan. 7, 14, 21 and 28) is available online at dariendca.org or through the DCA office at 203-655-9050 extension 10. Series tickets for the Thursday morning lectures are available until January 6 at $90/public and $60/DCA members. Single tickets for the Thursday morning series are $30/public and $20/DCA members.