DCA academic lecture series continues with Biden biographer

Lisa Abitbol / Contributed photo

DARIEN — China correspondent and Washington DC political writer Evan Osnos, of The New Yorker, will be the second speaker in this year’s virtual academic lectures series Global Issues Revisited: Old friends share new insights.

Years of extensive interviews are included in his biography Joe Biden: the Life, the Run, and What Matters Now. Osnos proposes that Biden’s own personal losses, failures and resilience have ideally primed him to face and restore an America which is now humbled by huge pandemic, economic, and diplomatic losses.