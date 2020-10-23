DCA Neighbors series presents the story behind Vineyard Vines

Ian and Shep Murray, CEOs and co-founders of vineyard vines, will discuss The Story Behind the Brand as part of the DCA annual Fundraising Speaker Series, Darien Neighbors, Global Players.

DARIEN — Darien Community Association presents the last event of the Darien Neighbors, Global Players speaker series featuring a discussion on Vineyard Vines Wednesday, Oct. 28, at 7 p.m. CEOs and co-founders of Vineyard Vines, Ian and Shep Murray, will talk with Demi Ferraris, vice president of custom and corporate sales, to discuss The Story Behind the Brand.

Founded in 1998 by the two brothers, with headquarters based in Stamford, Vineyard Vines products are sold nationwide in their own retail locations, through a custom and licensing division, in specialty and department stores worldwide and through their direct to customer catalog and web business.

Attendees are asked to consider making an additional donation to the DCA if there will be more than one viewer in their household, or to further support the DCA. Individual speaker tickets are $30 for DCA members and $45 for the public. Tickets must be purchased by 3 p.m., Oct. 28 at dariendca.org or through the DCA office, 203-655-9050, ext. 10.

The series’ gold sponsor is John M. Glover Insurance Agency; silver sponsor: Northern Trust; bronze sponsors: PG Properties, Hawes Team and Nancy Dauk of Halstead CT in Darien, Darien Police Association.