DCA China lecture series continues

Corruption across cultures and over time will be the topic of the third talk in the DCA’S winter global Series — China’s global reach: challenge and change under Xi Jinping. It will take place at the Darien Community Association on Friday, Jan. 24 at 10 a.m. Note the change to Friday morning is for this one event only.

Dr. Yuen Yuen Ang is a political scientist and China specialist at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor. In 2018 the Carnegie Corporation named Dr. Ang an Andrew Carnegie Fellow. Her expertise on China centers on the economy, bureaucratic politics, corruption, the changing party-state, and the nation’s growing role in global development.

Her second book, China’s Gilded Age: The Paradox of Economic Boom and Vast Corruption will be the topic of the Friday, Jan. 24 DCA presentation. She draws parallels between the rampant greed, corporate growth, and types of corruption in both China and America’s so called Gilded Ages. Dr. Ang unbundles types of corruption in both China and the U.S. to illustrate both the harm and good it does to our economies. She declares that only by understanding ourselves can Americans meet China head on.

The fourth lecture of the series will return to the usual Thursday morning on Jan. 30 at 10 a.m. “China’s Belt and Road Initiative” will be presented by Neysun Mahboubi of the University of Pennsylvania.

Diplomat Susan Thornton of the Yale Law School will conclude the series on Monday, Feb. 3 at the traditional evening reception and lecture at 7:30 pm.

Registration is available online at dariendca.org or through the DCA office at 203-655-9050 extension 10. Tickets for the evening lecture and reception (Feb.3) are $35/public and $30/DCA members. Single tickets for the Thursday morning series ($30 DCA members, $40 public) will be sold at the door on a space-available basis. The third week’s lecture is Friday, Jan. 24. The DCA’s 2020 Academic Lecture Series Sponsor is Ring’s End. The DCA is located at 274 Middlesex Road in Darien.