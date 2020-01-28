DCA, Barrett Bookstore to hold book talk with Pulitzer Prize winner

The DCA is holding a fundraiser featuring book talk and signing with two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning author John Carreyrou. The DCA is holding a fundraiser featuring book talk and signing with two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning author John Carreyrou. Photo: Michael Lionstar / Contributed Photo Photo: Michael Lionstar / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close DCA, Barrett Bookstore to hold book talk with Pulitzer Prize winner 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

On Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 7:30 p.m. (6:45 wine reception) at the Darien Community Association (DCA), will hold a fundraiser for the DCA with two-time Pulitzer Prize winning author John Carreyrou discussing Bad Blood. Barrett Bookstore is co-sponsoring the event.

Bad Blood is the true and riveting story of Elizabeth Holmes and her Silicon Valley startup, Theranos. Widely viewed as the next Steve Jobs and promising to revolutionize the medical industry with a breakthrough blood-testing device, Holmes and her company instead became the biggest corporate fraud since Enron.

Carreyrou, a two-time Pulitzer Prize winner, was a reporter at The Wall Street Journal for 20 years, where he first exposed Theranos in a series of articles. A film version of Bad Blood is in progress, starring Jennifer Lawrence.

This event is $50 for DCA members or $65 public. Ticket price includes a copy of the paperback book and the wine reception. Prepayment is required by Monday, February 10. Register online at dariendca.org or contact the DCA at 203-655-9050 extension 10. The DCA is located at 274 Middlesex Road in Darien.